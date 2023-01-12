Mr. Robert Nicholas Strong, 81, passed away December 31, 2022 at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville following a brief illness.
He was born April 22, 1941 in Owsley County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Walter J. & Gertrude Brewer Strong. He was a business owner and partner of the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home & Monuments for well over 60 years serving nearly all the families in Owsley County & several in Lee County & Buckhorn. In his younger days, he loved to have horses & cut up & joke. He was also a member of the Royal Oak Baptist Church.
Mr. Strong is survive by a son: Mr. Jeffrey L. Dooley & wife Melissa of Booneville, Ky., a grandson: Mr. Cody Dooley & wife Amy & two great-grandchildren: Harley Dawn & Matthew Cody Dooley all of Booneville, Ky., his sister: Margie Barker of Booneville, Ky. and several nephews, relatives & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter J. & Gertrude Strong, a brother: Jackie B. Strong and his business partner & friend: Richard B. Searcy.
Funeral services for Mr. Strong were held Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation on Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. all at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services were the Rev. Randell Amburgy & the Rev. Terry Sandlin. Burial followed in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
