Mrs. Anna Frances Bowman Marshall Obituary

Mrs. Anna Frances Bowman Marshall, 94, passed away August 3, 2023 at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine, Ky., following a brief illness.
She was born September 20, 1928 in Owsley County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Wilson Shelby & Fannie Hazel Gabbard Bowman and was the widow of Joseph Boyd Marshall. She was a loving mother, a wonderful Granny and a great person. She was a Ky. Colonel and a retired teacher (+25 years), was the Director of the Senior Citizens Center in Booneville for 47 years and was a member of the Booneville United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Marshall is survived by her daughters: Mrs. Teresa R. Bobrowski & husband Nelson of Booneville, Ky. and Mrs. Donna J Hensley & husband Alan of Miamisburg, Ohio, grandchildren: Mr. Kyle Bobrowski of Booneville, Ky., Mrs. Brittany Bobrowski & husband Joe B. Hall of Booneville,Ky., Mrs. Melissa Mahaffey of Miamisburg, Ohio & Mr. David DeWain Mahaffey & wife Lisha of Columbus, Ohio, great-grandchildren: Tracie Marzano & husband Dom, Anthony Joseph Mahaffey, Kelsey Anna Botts, Eelan Avery Drew Bobrowski-Hall, Ilya Arden Bobrowski-Hall, Ansel Eames Bobrowski-Hall & Aren Eliot Bobrowski-Hall, great-great-grandchildren: Fletcher Botts, Max Marzano & Cy Marzano. There are also several other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Wilson Shelby &Fannie Hazel Bowman, her husband: Joseph Boyd Marshall, one brother: John Edward Bowman & one sister: Wanda Joy Bowman.
Funeral services for Mrs. Marshall were held Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 1:00p.m. at the Booneville United Methodist Church. Officiating the services were Rev. Jamie Brunk & David Bardin. Burial followed in the Turner-Bowman Cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
