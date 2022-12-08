Naomi McIntosh, age 86, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Kentucky River Medical Center, located in Jackson, KY.
Naomi was born May 16, 1936 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Wilson and Perlie Smith. She was a homemaker, and in her free-time she thoroughly enjoyed being with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by 1 son: David (Sheila) McIntosh of Booneville, KY, 1 daughter; Pam Moore of Frankfort, KY, 1 brother: Donald Smith, 2 sisters; Janet Sue Perry, and Patty Riley, 4 grandchildren; Dwight Moore, Rodney Moore, Thomas McIntosh, and Nikita (Dylan) Sargent, 6 great-grandchildren; Dalton Moore, Chloe Moore, Ethan McIntosh, Wesley McIntosh, Daylan Sargent, and Jasek Sargent, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Bruce McIntosh, 1 son; Bruce McIntosh Jr., 2 grandsons; Dylan McIntosh, and Joey McIntosh, and step-mother; Maggie Smith.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Cow Creek Church Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.