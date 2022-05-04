The Owsley County Ministerial Association cordially invites all to the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5, 2022 outside the Owsley County Courthouse.
It is an opportunity to gather with the Owsley County community to pray for our leaders: local, state, and national.
The theme is "Exalt the Lord who has established us." Colossians 2:6-7. There will be prayer, music, and gathering together as a community of believers.
Please join us as we together bless our own community leaders. For more info you can call Sisters Angie or Marge at 593-6948. Hope to see you there!
