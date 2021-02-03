Nevil Thomas Obit

Mr. Nevil Thomas, 89, passed away January 20, 2021 at his residence in Goshen, Ohio, following a long illness.
He was born February 11, 1931 in Owsley County, Ky. He was the son of the late Taft & Goldie Thomas and was the husband of RosalieTurner Thomas. He was retired from Newtone of Cincinnati, Ohio and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Protestant Church.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his loving wife: Mrs. Rosalie Thomas of Goshen, Ohio, one daughter: Mrs. Teresa Dodd & husband Steve of Goshen, Ohio, one son: Mr. Randall Thomas of Batavia, Ohio, three grandchildren: Mr. Nevil Thomas Dodd & Mrs. Rhandi Nicole Leever & husband Nate all of Fayetteville, Ohio, & Mrs. Miranda Rose Hill of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, 8 great-grandchildren: James, Stephanie, Tyler, Andrew, Jesse, Kinslee, Lexi & Riplee, & one great-great-grandchild: Silas. Also, there are several relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Taft Taylor & Goldie Thomas & one sister: Geraldine Peters.
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas were held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:00 noon at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the service was the Rev. Randell Ambugy with burial following in the Turner-Bowman Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.