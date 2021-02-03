Nevil Thomas Obit

Nevil Thomas

Mr. Nevil Thomas, 89, passed away January 20, 2021 at his residence in Goshen, Ohio, following a long illness.

     He was born February 11, 1931 in Owsley County, Ky.  He was the son of the late Taft & Goldie Thomas and was the husband of RosalieTurner Thomas.  He was retired from Newtone of Cincinnati, Ohio and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.  He was a member of the Protestant Church.  

     Mr. Thomas is survived by his loving wife:  Mrs. Rosalie Thomas of Goshen, Ohio, one daughter:  Mrs. Teresa Dodd & husband Steve of Goshen, Ohio, one son:  Mr. Randall Thomas of Batavia, Ohio, three grandchildren:  Mr. Nevil Thomas Dodd & Mrs. Rhandi Nicole Leever & husband Nate all of Fayetteville, Ohio, & Mrs. Miranda Rose Hill of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, 8 great-grandchildren:  James, Stephanie, Tyler, Andrew, Jesse, Kinslee, Lexi & Riplee, & one great-great-grandchild:  Silas.  Also, there are several relatives and friends.

     He was preceded in death by his parents:  Taft Taylor & Goldie Thomas & one sister:  Geraldine Peters.

     Funeral services for Mr. Thomas were held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:00 noon at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home.  Officiating the service was the Rev. Randell Ambugy with burial following in the Turner-Bowman Cemetery in Booneville.

     The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.  

 

