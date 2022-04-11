New Baby in Town!

Matthew Lee Reed made his appearance on 3/28/2022 at 5:39 pm! He weighed in at 7 pounds 8 ounces and is 20 inches long. His parents are Derek and Bridget Reed of Owsley County.
