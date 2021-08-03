New Hope Lodge Homecoming Cookout

New Hope Lodge #564 F&AM invites all members, their wives and kids to attend our Homecoming Cookout on August 14, 2021 with grilling beginning at noon.
We’re frying fish, grilling burgers, hotdogs and will have French fries, onion rings and such. Lodge Members please bring a covered dish or dessert if you can.
Come on out and join us for some good food and fellowship. All MM’s are always welcome and if you’re not a member but are interested in learning about what we do in our community come on out and have some fun with us.
We’re located about 5 miles west of Booneville on Hwy 30. You can’t miss us, we’re on the corner of 30 and 847 directly across from the road construction on new 30.
