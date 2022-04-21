Fentanyl has become very prominent in the world of drugs. Many people are using it without realizing it. It is now being laced in many different drugs causing death. Fentanyl can be absorbed in through the skin and is 50-100 times more potent than heroin. This deadly drug is taking over causing people to become highly addicted. It is important to reach out and seek help before it’s too late.
If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl, reach out for help. Narconon helps people all over the US find treatment to end the web that traps those in addiction.
To learn what to look for visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/not-your-parents-heroin.html
