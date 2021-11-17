New Magistrate Burch Sits in on First Fiscal Court Meeting During His Term

The November Owsley County Fiscal Court meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. He explained that Jerry McIntosh had received some mixed information about his retirement and could not continue as a magistrate. Jordan Birch has been appointed to fill
the magistrate's position in District #2.
Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $41,005.71. The Road Fund has a cash balance of $306,711.44. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $879.55. The L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $35,621.20. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $31,663.86. The Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $7,280.68. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. The ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $348,269.54. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer's Report. The second reading of the Budget Amendment to add the ARPA Funds was done. A motion was made and carried to approve this amendment.
Sharon Smith from the Ky. River District Health Department was present to ask the court if they were going to approve the “Smoke Free Workplace” that they had talked about at the last meeting. She and Scott Lockard, Public Health Director, talked about businesses looking for “Smoke Free Workplaces” now. They are not saying that you can not smoke. Just take it outside or in your car. Judge Cale Turner made the motion to make Owsley County a “Smoke Free Workplace.” Jordan and Tim voted for this and Zeke Little was the only no vote. With a majority vote, it passed.
David Baker (KRADD) approached the court and told them that he is going to be working with the Owsley County Fiscal Court. He stated that he did not have an update on any projects right now but he would be happy to answer any questions he could for the court. He gave the judge executive his phone number if they needed to get a hold of him.
Cassie Hudson from Partnership Housing informed the court that she is applying for a CDBG CB Grant. “This is Covid money that if we don't get it, someone else will,” she explained. She had prepared a Resolution, that Judge Turner read part of, in which she is asking for a million dollars. This grant is not a matching grant. It is 100% full funding. A motion was made and carried to approve the Resolution.
Judge Turner reminded the court that the Sheriff's and Clerk's budgets need to be in to the Judge's office at least 3 days before the December meeting. This will allow for the magistrates to get their copy and look it over before the meeting and know what they are voting on.
A motion was made and carried to close the Wolfe Creek Spur Road. A motion was made and carried to approve the Flex Fund Resolution. Judge Turner stated that the paperwork has all been signed to obtain a USDA RD Frontend Loader. The court should have the loader in January.
FEMA has signed off on the $292,000.00 that we have applied for. Judge Turner stated “we don't know when we will get the money but they have approved it.”
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills providing funding is available. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.