New Superintendent Chosen for Owsley County Schools

Upon the recommendation of the Owsley County Superintendent Screening Committee, the new Superintendent is James Gary Cornett II. Mr. Cornett is a 1999 graduate of OCHS and a 2003 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned his Bachelors in Science in Agriculture Degree. He earned his Masters of Art in Education from Morehead State University in 2008, his Rank I Educational Administration from Union College in 2010, Director of Pupil Personnel Certification from Morehead State University in 2014 and his Superintendent Certification from Morehead State University in 2018.
Mr. Cornett's wife, Heather, also works for the Owsley County Schools. They have two beautiful daughters that attend OCES.
He is active not only in the schools but in his community as well serving as a member of several organizations in the area.
Mr. Cornett has worn many hats in his time at Owsley County Schools. He has served as a Teacher, Coach, Assistant Principal, Principal and Director of Pupil Personnel and now as the Superintendent. He said that this is his 19thyear with the school system.
The new superintendent was quoated as saying, "I'm looking forward to working with the staff to ensure that ALL students have access to a high-quality education that will prepare them for future success."
We wish much success for Owsley County Superintendent James Gary Cornett.
