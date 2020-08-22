It is with deep condolences that we are sending our love and prayers to Margie Barker in the death of her son, Danny Gabbard. Margie is a true definition of knowledge and a life well-lived.
Our residents enjoy the simple things in life and treasure each and every person that enter into their “view” from the hill.
Barbecups
1 pound lean ground beef
½ cup barbeque sauce
1 (10 count) can refrigerated biscuits
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Brown ground beef and drain. Stir in barbeque sauce. Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Place biscuits into 10 sprayed muffin cups. Firmly press in bottom and in sides. Spoon ¼ cup meat into each biscuit. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool 1 minute and remove from pan. Serves 6.
