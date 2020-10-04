2019 Rogers Scholar Annabelle Abner has always had a passion for helping others.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Abner decided the best way she could help people and reduce the spread of the virus was to make protective face masks for health-care workers.
She purchased the fabric, threaded the sewing machine needle, and went to work sewing face masks for 120-plus employees of the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville.
“Rogers Scholars has shown me that it does not take someone in power to make a difference,” said Abner, a student at Buckhorn Independent. “I am thankful to know that I played a part in keeping my community safe through these hard times.”
She completed the “Protecting Our Community” Rogers Scholars community service project in July and distributed the face masks to health-care workers.
“The staff and residents of the Owsley County Health Care Center appreciate the time, effort, and skill put forth by Annabelle,” said Freda Bishop. “Her generosity and kindness are greatly appreciated.”
Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
