Over the last year the City agreed to go into a strategic planning process with the Fiscal Court. Owsley County Action Team, Owsley County School District as well as other entities within the community.
These meetings were advertised many times with general public, through social media, local newspaper, flyers, and word of mouth. A group of over 100 people attended these meetings over the course of several months to develop the strategic plan, with input from many different demographics represented to design strategic plan. The strategic plan can be viewed on the City of Booneville Facebook page. We all want to work toward improving the City Booneville and Owsley County for recreational, entertaining,
and better living proposes. We want a community that our youth wants to live in and be part of making Booneville and Owsley a wonderful place to live.
The City is working hard to make improvements to our water and sewage system to meeting compliance regulations set by the Division of Water. We are currently working under an agreed order with the DOW restricting any non-existing sewer taps. We have to work with several local and state agencies that mandate how we operate our system as well.
These ordinances will be put on hold for the next 90 days as we consider comments and additional input from stakeholders within the community as a whole.
City of Booneville
Mayor Nelson Bobrowski
