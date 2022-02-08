As Dr. Tim Bobrowski (pictured right) is set to retire as the Owsley County Superintendent on September 1, 2022, the Booneville Sentinel reached out to the Dr. Bobrowski and asked about his time as an educator in Owsley County as he nears his retirement. These are his words as a kind and reflective letter for all those that have been privileged to know Dr. Bobrowski, especially those that call Owsley County home.
I came to Owsley County as a second-grader in the early ’70s. In fact, I grew up across the road from the high school and just up the hill from the elementary school. Coal trucks drove the roadways, and tobacco fields patchworked the landscape. Fast forward forty-seven years. Coal trucks and tobacco fields are nearly extinct, and I’m preparing to end my 11 years as the county school superintendent. To say that I am invested in my community would be an understatement, and the fact that my district is preparing students for a world vastly different from the one my friends and I grew up in has and will continue to heavily influence our district’s decisions.
Just like way back then when my friends and I planned and dreamed, I have spent the past 31 years planning, working, and dreaming with the most excellent of educators, administrators, and school board members here in Owsley County -- but this time we have worked and accomplished – even when the tasks seemed impossible– and together we have made a difference. Not one single thing in the following “list of accomplishments” was
accomplished alone. Accomplishments are never accomplished alone.
In the ’80s the “new road” was built and hopes were pinned upon it. Thirty-plus years later, folks still call it the new road, but no new industry or jobs drove in on it. In fact, yet another new road is under construction and as of yet no new industry or jobs are driving in on it either. The district has embraced the idea that the internet is the “new road” to resources and jobs for our students. As a result, our rural, remote district of around 650 students is a Google Apps for Education district with a 1:1 Chromebook provided for every child as a take-home device for a 24/7/365 learning platform. Every teacher has a laptop. All classrooms have the latest technologies and high-speed internet access to enhance teaching and learning. These devices go home with our students and staff, and MiFi devices have been utilized to give students without home internet access a means to connect.
At graduation, we regularly have students who graduate with their high school diploma in one hand and both an AA and AS degree from our local community college in the other hand via our dual credit offerings at our high school. A new program has been developed with EKU to develop a new dual credit educator pathway for high school students who may want to go into education as a career. We hope many will come back home and make a positive difference in our schools. Our district partnerships with various higher education institutions have brought dual credit to our students and reduced post-secondary costs for parents/guardians. We have students who excel in careers right out of high school -- and sometimes while still in high school. Our apprenticeships program and new transition program for special needs students is close to becoming a great way to serve our students by providing them an opportunity within our local community while they learn valuable work skills. Several students are currently enrolled in work-study. I once ran into one of our students, a high school junior, who was excited to let me know he was working three jobs in the summer. Two were traditional, a job at the produce market and his father’s store, but one came in via the internet “new road.” He was pleased to let me know that he’d make $800.00 this month with a Teleworks UHaul job. Students from Owsley County are linemen, welders, Marines, doctors, lawyers, nurses, business owners, and farmers -- students from Owsley County get it done.
Much work was done in our school-community in recent years, and much of it recently came through our strategic planning work with the schools, county, and city of Booneville to create plans for us all to improve using input from all of our stakeholders in Owsley County. #LiveLearnServe is both the hashtag and the guiding statement for all three entities. This was a multi-step, multi-faceted process that led to the joint creation of not only a strategic plan, but also the portrait of a graduate's essential skills, and a rebranding of all three entities with a new logo and taglines. Rebranding with the city, county, and schools resulted in developing goals for each entity for clarity and understanding among all stakeholders and changing the perception, both external and internal, from that of one of the poorest counties in the nation to that of one of the working hardest to overcome obstacles. The buy-in and input from all involved were astounding. Additionally, the district secured the community challenge grant via KVEC to assist in the district's future work in these processes. Pole banners will be installed very soon.
With all these technological advancements, we haven’t forgotten our agrarian traditions and roots either. We have a school/community farm on the high school campus that offers garden plots to county residents as well as provides fresh produce for our school cafeterias via our farm-to-table program. Agriculture students are active in the process from planting to harvesting. In 2022, OCHS added a small animal farm. Its first residents are three goats affectionately named Kyle, Jeremy, and Stephen. Tuesday and Saturday farmers' markets bring fresh produce and original products to our community, and community members show up in droves to sell, buy, and connect. For several years, Mountain Comprehensive Care came on board with us and offered "farmacy" tokens for patients with qualifying conditions to use at the farmers' market to encourage healthier food choices. At the end of the 2020 growing season, approximately $70,000 in buying and selling had taken place at our farmer's market. This program is helping to fill a bit of the economic void left by the loss of coal and tobacco while at the same time providing students hands-on project-based learning and delicious food. Our farmer's market is one of the few in Kentucky to be able to use the Kentucky Proud logo.
Proof of our vision of excellence has become visible to others in other areas as well. College career readiness numbers have risen from 7% to 84%. Our 2020 graduation rate, despite COVID, was 92.7%. Owsley County is one of 10 original districts in the state which were a part of the District Of Innovation (DOI) as recognized by the KY Department of Education. Additionally, Owsley was one of the first, and only Kentucky school districts, in the state accepted into Digital Promise and has been part of the League of Innovative Schools since 2014. In 2016, the high school was recognized as a distinguished high school for the first time in school history and also received the US News and World Report Best High Schools Bronze Award in 2015. Again, let me reiterate it is OUR work and vision. Students who leave Owsley County college and career-ready have had the best of the best working with them for 12+ years because Owsley County is a more than 12-year school system. Early Head Start and Head Start were incorporated into the OCES building to improve learning environments and further enhance the smooth transition to kindergarten. A child care center has also been developed out of a need within our community. Children as young as 6 weeks are entrusted to the care of the professionals in Owsley County. For us this is a norm, for others, this is awe-inspiring.
Perhaps as you drive to and from or by the schools, you notice the improvements: new blacktop on both campuses, new playground equipment, LED lighting, total remodel of the historic gym located at OCES, remodel of the board of education, upgrade HVAC systems at both schools complete with preventative air quality systems to mitigate the spread of airborne pathogens and a new lease on a community gymnasium added to the rotation schedule for students to use. This is the result of countless hours of hard planning, work, and upkeep from a whole team of individuals who use their talents to make Owsley County schools top-notch.
Perhaps you have also noticed the quality of school transportation as dedicated folks make sure your children make it to and from school or that food is available during Covid closures, NTI days, and summer feeding. Owsley County has a new fleet of buses, two new food service vans, a suburban for small group transportation, and a new work truck.
I would be remiss if I did not stop at this point and comment on the financial management of the district that has allowed all of these upgrades and resources for our students. The district has seen declining enrollment throughout my 11 years as superintendent, and yet the teams of district leaders and program heads have managed resources, worked for grants, made tough decisions -- whatever it took to take care of our students. For example, in 2018/2019 the district received $761,297.00 from only 11 of its grants. The district received Department of Energy funding in the form of a $335,000 grant for energy efficiencies.
Additionally, all staff saw their wages improve and teacher salaries moved from being 137th out of 173 districts on the state pay scale to a more acceptable 89th out of 173. 2022 will see the first-ever reduction in school taxes –that is out of the norm in our community and in most communities. In-school medical care, dental care (OCES K-6), a social worker, and mental health counselors joined the school district to support our students. Also, for the first time ever the district has procured property that will soon offer housing to teachers in close proximity to the school who need quality housing. The visual and performing arts have been strongly supported at OCHS in a time in which other schools were cutting programs due to funding issues. OCHS has a terrific pep band, marching band, chorus, and drama with original play productions and performances. In fact, three students, who auditioned and earned a spot, and their chaperones left out Friday in the school Suburban to take part in an Honor Band performance at UK. Approximately 18% of the OCHS student body is involved in our arts programs at any one time.
As I leave the position of superintendent, I know that all employees have been, and will continue to be, their best in every situation and not accept mediocrity or excuses…especially when it comes to student success. The staff has been encouraged for their input on group efforts, while still appreciating their differing opinions, and a sense of cooperation and collegiality in decision-making affecting children has become the norm. Transparency has been critical in empowering teachers to take the responsibility to create their own professional development and earn micro-credentials to address areas they wanted to work on in a flexible work environment….all while keeping things firm, fair, and consistent throughout the district.
This listing could continue, but it would be simpler for you just to just take a look around and talk with the highly skilled members of this school district. My drive when I was hired to lead the district was, and still is, best summed up as empowering others, personalizing education, and overcoming barriers for students. As I end my 31st year in education and my 47th year of residency in our county, I have a vision of a bright future for our students and residents in one of the poorest counties in the nation -- I follow my late father’s advice, “Son, always leave it better than you found it” to which I add -- through teamwork.
I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve Owsley County students, staff, and parents.
Best wishes,
Tim Bobrowski, EdD
