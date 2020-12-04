AppHarvest and Save the Children Team Up to Provide Owsley County Kids Hands-On Education in Growing Food, Eating Healthy

Save the Children today announced a new partnership with AgTech leader AppHarvest to help educate children across eastern Kentucky on how to grow their own nutritious food and the importance of healthy eating. Through the Grow Green Eat Green project, AppHarvest is working with Save the Children to create and provide indoor hydroponic grow kits to more than 1,600 children and their families in six eastern Kentucky counties.
Participating children – who live in some of the state’s most impoverished counties, including Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Owsley and Perry – are receiving everything they need to help start their own indoor gardens, such as seeds, growing nutrients and supplies, pots and instructions to help them get growing. They can also get live instruction via video conference on how to grow their own food from AppHarvest’s farming experts, as well as learn the benefits of hydroponic farming.
“During a time when COVID-19 is having significant, detrimental impacts on children across eastern Kentucky – including the alarming increase of child hunger across our region – Save the Children is proud to partner with AppHarvest to educate children and families about ways to help end this vicious
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.