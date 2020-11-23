Audit Report Highlighted at School Board Meeting

The Owsley County School Board met in regular session on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Some were in person and most were virtual via Zoom. Board Chairperson Joyce Campbell called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. Artie White from White & Associates gave the auditor's report. Mr. White stated that his firm has been very blessed to not have any of his employees sick and they are actually a little ahead of schedule. He complimented the school district on how well they responded to every request made by the auditing firm. He went over some of the things that were in the audit and he stated that the audit was really good. A motion was made and carried to approve the board minutes from the October 6, 2020 special board meeting and the October 27, 2020 special meeting.
The financial report was given by Jerry McIntosh. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve KETS first offer of assistance for the fiscal year 2021 in the amount of $4,511. to be escrowed. A motion was made and carried to approve KETS offer of assistance for years 2018, 2019 & 2020 to be matched. Then, the board heard a small overview of the 2019-2020 School Report Card. The school system does not have complete information because they had to start virtual classes in March. Some of the information was completed. Both of the schools are doing good. Dr. Bobrowski and Chad Mason talked about GPS Technology & UV Lights. The district has purchased the equipment and at the December board meeting, the board is looking at bidding out the job of installing the equipment. This will be at the head start, elementary school, high school, gymnasiums and the board office. The board hopes to have this equipment installed before the district returns to in person classes in January, awaiting CDC approval. A motion was made and carried to approve the purchase and installation of this equipment. It will be funded through CARES Funding. A motion was made and carried to approve the purchase of a walk-in freezer and refrigerator system at OCHS.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: review the SBDM reports (not much going on), approve the KSBA Scholarship Program applications, approve the 2021-2022 Head Start 5 year plan/application, approve the 2021-2022 Head Start budget, approve 2021-2022 Head Start training and technical assistant plan, and approve 2020 community assessment. Each department gave their reports. There was no personnel action to report. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
