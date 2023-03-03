Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon released the first volume of the annual Statewide Single Audit of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (SSWAK) for Fiscal Year 2022 on February 28, 2023 in Frankfort.

     The SSWAK Volume 1 report for Fiscal Year 2022 has 15 audit findings, including for the Finance and Administration Cabinet (FAC), Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI), Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), and the Department of Parks.  Of the 15 findings, eight are repeat findings from the SSWAK Volume 1 audit for Fiscal Year 2021.

