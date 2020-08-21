The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 via Zoom. Board Chairperson Joyce Campbell called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented with the mention that school will start on August 24, 2020 and not in September. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the July 16th Special Board Meeting. The board then took a moment of silence for Dr. Joey Minter, school board member.
A presentation was given that demonstrated the new thermometers that the school is looking at installing for this school year. They are digital and do not require a person to operate. The person steps up in front of the thermometer and it will give the temperature of the person. If the person does not have a mask on, it will alert them that they need a mask. It also has a siren noise when someone steps in front of it with a temperature. The information is stored in the machine and can be checked later. With this machine, there is no contact. You should be able to take five or six temperatures in the time that it takes to take one temperature using the thermometer on the forehead. The board can save about $300 if they order more than five of the machines.
The KSBA 2020 Fall Virtual Regional Meeting is scheduled on September 14, 2020. The board has agreed to have it at the OC Board Office so that they can attend together. Jerry McIntosh gave the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A discussion on 2020-2021 student handbooks for OCES and OCHS occurred. Dress code and in-person plan were added. Participation is part of the attendance policy, this year. A discussion on the 2020-2021 Employee Handbook ensued. Not many changes to any of the handbooks except about COVID-19. A motion was made and carried to approve all three handbooks.
A motion was made and carried to approve the OC School Nutrition & updated standard operating procedures. There was some discussion on how to pay coaches for the seasons that may or may not take place. The pay for the coaches may come in one lump sum. Coaches are encouraged to keep the children involved. A motion was made and carried to approve the pay for coaches. A motion was also made and carried to approve the annual data security updates/lightspeed relay.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: SBDM Reports, adult meal pricing, updates to the Wellness policy, MOU Berea College, KRCC Treehouse Youth Program contract, advertisement or request through the City for a SRO, approve bids for soft drinks, approve fundraising and approve the purchase of a new phone system that can be claimed on COVID-19 reimbursement just to name a few.
The OC Board has applied for a FEMA grant to upgrade the ventilation system at the schools. This could be up to $130,000. The board has had to get three bids to be included in this FEMA grant. The board should be hearing something soon, hopefully.
The school lunch program will be delivering meals gain starting August 24th, 2020. They need each and every family that has school kids to fill out a form giving them permission to deliver the meals to their kids. Please fill out this form so that your kids do not miss out on their good meals.
There was three resignations: Aundrea (Lanne) Marshall, Josephine Stamper (OCES Teacher), Alyssa McIntosh (OCHS Library Media Clerk). The board recognized Alivia Kidd Gibson who transferred from OCES to OCHS Instructional Assistant II. The board also hired Payton Thomas as a Head Start teacher, Jackie Price as a part-time teacher and Alisha Baker as a part-time Head Start teacher. The board then voted to go into executive session. Then a motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.