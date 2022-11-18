In continuation of a long-standing community partnership, Baptist Health Richmond (BHR) and Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) announced on Nov. 2, that the arena inside Alumni Coliseum is now the Baptist Health Arena, after the signing of an 11-year naming rights partnership. The agreement provides the university with $2.5 million. 

BHR alongside EKU is committed to providing the best training opportunities for students in the College of Health Sciences (CHS). Earlier this year, BHR donated seven Stryker hospital beds to EKU’s School of Nursing Clinical Skills Laboratory and Simulation Center (CSLSC). 

