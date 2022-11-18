In continuation of a long-standing community partnership, Baptist Health Richmond (BHR) and Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) announced on Nov. 2, that the arena inside Alumni Coliseum is now the Baptist Health Arena, after the signing of an 11-year naming rights partnership. The agreement provides the university with $2.5 million.
BHR alongside EKU is committed to providing the best training opportunities for students in the College of Health Sciences (CHS). Earlier this year, BHR donated seven Stryker hospital beds to EKU’s School of Nursing Clinical Skills Laboratory and Simulation Center (CSLSC).
“Collaborative efforts to improve health care in our region are essential,” said EKU President Dr. David McFaddin. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with Baptist Health to provide our students resources that enable them to become capable professionals once they enter the workforce.”
The beds joined three high-fidelity adult mannequins that serve as patients in the CSLSC. This generous gift allows students to have exposure to newer beds that are currently found in the hospital setting.
Dr. Brooke Bentley, chair of EKU’s School of Nursing, said, “The School of Nursing is proud to work with Baptist Health Richmond to share resources and talents to promote quality education of nursing students and to ultimately have a positive impact on the health of our community.”
In the CSLSC, students’ didactic learning of nursing skills and interventions are enhanced by the opportunity to practice them in a simulated hospital environment. The CSLSC, along with sophisticated learning technology, is instrumental in the success of nursing students.
“The students should have more confidence upon entering clinical studies since they will know how to use the equipment,” Charla Renfro, the skills lab manager, said.
From January 2022, BHR placed over 160 EKU students from various programs, including dietetics, medical lab sciences, physical therapy, public relations, health administration, behavioral health and all levels of nursing.
BHR staff actively provide mentorship for EKU students by serving in different roles such as preceptors, adjunct faculty and clinical instructors, student projects advisors and guest lecturers in the classroom to discuss and teach specific topics related to nursing.
“Baptist Health Richmond has a top-notch administrative leadership group that is very intentional with CHS Collaboration,” said Dr. Daniel Czech, dean of the College of Health Sciences. “I am very thankful, grateful and excited to be on the same team with BHR. We have a goal to create a town-gown relationship that is second to none.”
Eastern Kentucky University serves the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the local community by providing high quality and prepared nurses, addressing a current statewide shortage.
Nursing programs at EKU range from associate to doctoral degrees. The bachelor’s and master’s in nursing are among the highest enrolled programs at EKU. Adding to the School of Nursing’s accolades, EKU’s online master of science in nursing degree was recently ranked No. 20 in the country by Fortune. Learn more about EKU’s nursing programs at nursing.eku.edu.
For additional information about BHR’s donation of seven Stryker hospital beds to EKU’s School of Nursing, contact Dr. Brooke Bentley at brooke.bentley@eku.edu or by calling 859-622-1956.
Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is a student-centered, comprehensive regional university dedicated to high-quality instruction, service and scholarship serving approximately 14,000 students.
