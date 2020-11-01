The Booneville City Council met in regular session via conference call with a few in person. Mayor Nelson Bobrowski called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the September 9thand 15thmeetings.
The tourism director, Lisa Botner, gave her monthly report. She stated that since the city had displayed their banners on the fence down in front of the elementary school, they have been getting more orders. She said that she has ordered about 10 more to honor the veterans of this county. She also said that she has ordered an 8 foot banner that has the flag on it with the following words... “Booneville, Kentucky proudly salutes our veterans. Thank you for your service.” This banner will be displayed with the veteran's banners. Lisa is also working on getting a traveling veteran's wall in Booneville around Veteran's Day. Lisa stated that she has a virtual pumpkin contest on the tourism facebook page. There are two categories: painted and carved. She stated that the Owsley County Tourism was scheduled to show “Halloween” on Halloween night. It has been cancelled. She asked if the council would allow her to use the $100 that they had given to her for the rights to show the movie to buy prizes for the virtual pumpkin carving/painting. A motion was made and carried to approve the use of the money for prizes. The contest ends on October 26th. The winners will be announced around Halloween. Lisa also stated that she has talked to the local health department and with County Judge Cale Turner about Halloween. She has gotten the approval to do a “Trunk-or-Treat” at the same location as the Daniel Boone Days. With the space that is available, it will be easy to social distance. There will be about 10 or so vendors set up to give out candy. Each person touching the candy needs to have gloves on and each family needs to stay together. Lisa stated that she is hoping to have a tourism board meeting on November 5th, 2020 to discuss some of the other things that she has been working on.
David Hall gave his monthly report. He talked about the Drinking Water Inspection. He stated that everything went quite well with it. The inspector wanted the city to get the pond dipped out. Someone has complained about boil water advisories. The city does not have many but they are looking at different ways to notify water customers. Facebook is the easiest way to let customers know. The city needs to get a written policy for this. There is a leak at the new Bowman Tank. David stated that they are working on this. He stated that have a big loss of water from somewhere. There have been no calls and there is no visible place for a leak. The water department is actively looking for this “invisible” leak. The guys are out walking the lines and looking for leaks because the loss of water is too high. David said that he does not know if the number is correct or if there is a leak and they will continue working to find out. He also stated that the big thing that he wanted to talk about is the number one sewer station is on its last leg. They had been at the station all day working on it. It has been a small problem but has gotten worse and worse. He informed the council that they could not wait 30 days because it needs to be fixed as soon as possible. He stated that if the city gets a rain event, then the station would not be able to handle it. It is working at half capacity right now. He stated that it would cost $40,000 to $50,000 to fix this station. This one needs new rails, check valves and pumps. Nesbitt Engineering stated that they will work with David and the city on this project. Finding pumps and parts will be the problem to getting this fixed. This is listed as an emergency.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering gave his report. He stated that they still have a little bit of work left to get done on the Highway 30 project. The Highway 11 project is still waiting to find out about federal funding. If they do not get the federal funding, they should be bidding the job out in 2021. Paul stated that they have a requisition for $68,529.08 for the engineering and videoing and everything for the I/I Project. He stated that the four minute video that was made of the sewer shows problems from the inside. The Lift Station Rehab will be bid out within the next 30 days. We will need to get another project profile done so that we can get more of the lift stations done. Paul stated that the city needs to get another waterline replacement project in the works, as well as I/I Phase II, Lift Station Rehab Phase II and then the city hires an engineering company and that engineering company will go and get the money. He stated that the city needs to get a few more projects going. He also stated that they are working on the Annexation of the Fish Creek Loop and the Kayak Launch Area. A motion was made and carried to approve the requisition for $68,529.08. A motion was made and carried to approve the Booneville Radio Read Meters. This was the second reading of the annexation of the old sewer plant and the Partnership Housing Fish Creek Subdivision property that they have procured to continue to develop. A motion was made and carried to approve this annexation. The mayor informed the council that they have submitted/or are getting ready to submit for a grant for a USDA grant for a diesel work truck with a dump bed for $48,000, a USDA grant for a mini excavator $36,000, working on application for a water plant rehab of $1.7 million and also the AML Pilot grant project of $4.8 million. Mayor Bobrowski said that the city has applied for over $7 million in grants as of right now. Mayor Bobrowski stated that he had talked to County Judge Executive Cale Turner and found out that KRADD has gotten some money to do studies on the buildings to check for asbestos. It is through the Brownfield grants.
KRADD has made a requisition for $8,742 for the administrative services on Booneville Waterline Rehab Phase I. They also included a resolution and contract for the administrative services for the Radio Read Project. A motion was made and carried to approve the requisition. A motion was also made and carried to approve the resolution and contract.
Ruth Hensley gave the CBWS collections report. The mayor informed the council that they had a resolution that authorizes the signing of the contract of administrative services for the City of Booneville where we were awarded funds through the Appalachian Regional Commission through the Department of Local Government. In order to properly administer this grant we need to sign this. A motion was made and carried to approve Mayor Bobrowski to sign for the radio read project.
Then the Interim Police Chief Roberts gave her monthly report. She was sad to inform the council that they still do not have another city cop yet. Chief Roberts stated that she has been very busy this past month. She stated that they have 3 years to use the COPS grant. So the council decided to re-advertise this position.
The financial report was given for September. The audit is moving along and it is looking good. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve the bills. A motion was made and carried to approve that the council go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
