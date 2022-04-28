McIntosh, Amanda S. Arresting Agency: Booneville Police Dept. Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing-3rdDegree; Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree. Arrested on 4/11/2022.
Rice, Junior Patrick. Arresting Agency: Booneville Police Dept. Charge(s): Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Failure to Appear. Arrested on 4/11/2022
