Kentucky State Police released the names of all three suspects accused in connection to the shooting of a Leslie County deputy, one of them was a Booneville resident.
Deputy, Shane Wilson, responded to a burglary and arson incident in the Asher community early Saturday. The Deputy noticed a truck in the area. He stopped to investigate.
There were three men were inside, and gunfire was exchanged. The Deputy sustained injuries, along with one of the people in the truck. Both were taken to the hospital.
KSP charged the injured passenger, 23-year-old William Mosley of Asher, with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and giving an officer false identifying information.
The second man in the truck, was Booneville resident, 28-year-old Joseph Lawson. He was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and possession of burglary tools.
The third man, Tyler France of Manchester, ran away from the scene. He was later caught and arrested on an existing warrant. He is currently not facing charges related to the shooting.
