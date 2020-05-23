Me, being a self proclaimed Foodie, who has traveled this great nation, and some places beyond in search of great food, was so excited to familiarize myself with Booneville Shopwise after having a conversation with Bart Patton, one of the owners of Shopwise, last year.
He had told me of their great selection of meat and the butcher, Robbie Kearns, who helped make that happen on a daily basis. At the mention of steak…..this Kentucky girl was making a beeline for the store after that tidbit of info, and went to introduce myself in order to write a story on this small gem in Owlsey County.
As I entered the store last week, I was immediately greeted by a friendly staff. I watched for a second before I let them know who I was, because I was enjoying watching them cater to their customers in a way that ALL customer services representatives should, with friendliness and respect.
After I introduced myself, I was escorted back to the office, where I was met with even more friendly faces, as I met the other owner of the Booneville Shopwise, Julie Patton, Bart’s lovely wife.
She discussed with me that their biggest feature was their meat and produce departments. Also, they are the only establishment in Owsley County that carries baby formula. Obviously, my biggest question was about that meat department that Bart raved so much about. They have such a good quality of meat and it is cut by the butcher and his staff so well, that they service restaurants and eateries in Manchester, Buckhorn, Oneida, and Jackson, all the while, still growing that section of their business. They are, also, hoping to service the Natural Bridge area soon too.
Having a butcher like Robbie Kearns in-house allows you to get a specific cut of fresh meat. They receive lots of speciality call-in orders for their meats. The butcher, also, has a great relationship with many of the suppliers. Also, since they are such a small store, their meat does not stay on the shelf no more than a couple of hours, causing the butcher and his staff to constantly keep cutting fresh meat. Robbie is on location 6 days a week to serve Booneville Shopwise’s customers.
As I was getting a tour of the store, they showed me their produce section that was a plethora of different types of fruits and vegetables. They try as often as possible to purchase from local growers to stock their produce shelves.
They are one of few grocery stores remaining that will carry the groceries to your car and even provide curbside service, AND delivery to your home! There is a charge for delivery, but curbside is free for now due to Covid-19, and they are open 7 days a week too. They are open Mon through Sat 7:30 am to 9pm, and Sunday from noon to 6pm.
After my highly anticipated trip to Booneville Shopwise, I lugged home oodles of meat that I bought, and immediately began to make me some BBQ spare ribs and rib eye steaks. Oh my goodness…...it was a Kentucky foodie’s dream come true! They were so good and tender!
So, the next time you need a good cut of meat, or want some really good hamburgers on the grill, like for Memorial Day weekend (hint hint), I highly recommend that you make a trip to Booneville Shopwise and speak to the butcher, Robbie and his staff. They will make all your steak dreams come true for you too!
