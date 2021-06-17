Lacy M. Walker, international student advisor at Louisville Education Center (LEC), has been promoted to assistant director of the Office of International Student Services at the LEC.
According to her supervisor Peter Thomas, director of international affairs at LEC, said Walker began her career at Campbellsville University in the fall of 2017 as a public relations director. In 2018, she accepted a role in international education as a designated school official and admissions specialist at LEC.
"Lacy mastered immigration regulations required to host international students and was promoted to immigration compliance analyst," Thomas said. "Here she worked closely with international students and assisted them with benefits and immigration challenges where advocacy was needed."
Thomas said, "Her commitment to students and to Campbellsville University made her an excellent choice for her newest role. In her new role Lacy will work with graduate departments and students throughout their academic journey, providing outstanding customer service while also ensuring compliance with university and immigration regulations.
"Lacy has demonstrated excellent organizational ability and possesses astute interpersonal and intercultural communication skills required to serve a diverse population of students. Ms. Walker has provided high quality services befitting of the Christian mission of the university."
Walker's background includes a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Marketing from Campbellsville University in 2018 where she was a valedictorian and received the Marketing Award. She will earn her Master's degree in Business Administration in International Business in fall 2021 from Campbellsville University.
In 2015, she served as an intern at the Walt Disney World Corporation. She is the daughter of Rebecca and James Walker of Louisville.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.