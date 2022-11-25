Christmas Comes Early for the Booneville Owsley VFD

Christmas came a little early for the members of the Booneville Fire Department.
They applied for a grant last year through Leary Firefighters Foundation.
According to the Booneville Owsley VFD, these tools are very expensive which makes them grateful for the group’s 100% funded award.
These tools will allow them to perform rescues in accidents were the victims are trapped. This will, also, help them to do so more efficiently than they were able to in the past, due to their equipment being older and outdated.
Booneville Owsley VFD are always looking for opportunities and working on ways to better serve their Volunteers and the community.
They, also, want to give a special thanks to their board member, Tammy Shouse, for assisting with the application process.
