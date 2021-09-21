City Council Votes to Not Change Tax Rate

The Booneville Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the regular session, on August 11, 2021, and the two special sessions, on August 16 and 19, 2021. The mayor read a letter from a couple that wanted to express their thanks to the people that helped rescue them during the flood back in March.
Donna Hardin from the Owsley CountyAction Team, spoke to the city commissioners about the Booneville Redevelopment Phase 3 CDBG evidentiary materials. “This is for 3 more duplexes at Fish Creek. We want to get a jump on it before our grant letter comes in,” said Donna. “The City of Booneville is receiving a CDBG Grant in the amount of $1million for this project.” Donna had several resolutions for this project that the commissioners needed to approve. A motion was made and carried to approve the resolutions.
Rachel Cater, Partnership Housing, was standing in for Cassie Hudson. She gave the commissioners an update of what they have going on. The mayor asked her about trying to get some lighting on some of the streets that have no lighting. He also asked her about grinding pumps for the sewer system and who works on them. He stated that several people have contacted the mayor's office needing help finding someone to work on their grinding
pump.
David Hall with the City of Booneville Water and Sewer gave his monthly update to the commissioners. He stated that they had 9 service line leaks this month with 2 mainline leaks, one on Buffalo. We got the Radio Read Meters in. The flow at the sewer plant has slowed down. The EPA has cancelled for now because of covid.
Paul Nesbitt, Nesbitt Engineering, gave his monthly update. Highway 11 Relocation is moving along. We are working on the Sewer Rehab I/I Project. Three of the four Lift Stations are completed. These pumps have a one year warranty. The Radio Read meters have been delivered. Booneville is 37th out of almost 100 that have applied. They usually do around 65-70.
Cheryl Honkomp from KRADD gave a quick update on projects that KRADD is involved in. She stated that she had met up with Brandon Moore at the Search & Rescue building. She stated that Brandon is going to get some quotes on some of the things that they need to get everything updated. She said that KRADD is due for a rewrite and she will be looking for volunteers to help with this. This rewrite needs to be done every 5 years and it is for FEMA.
Ruth Hensley gave the Collections Report. She stated that she has been working on the disconnects for about 2 months now. Then Lucas Turner gave the monthly police report. He stated that he is scheduled for the academy on January 2, 2022. He said that he has seen people in Booneville that he has never seen before. Lucas told the commissioners that 2 people were banned from the county for 2 years each just last week.
The financials were not ready for the meeting. They will be ready for the next meeting. The City Commissioners discussed the Tax Rate Ordinance. The rate is not going to change.
A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills providing funding is available. A motion was made and carried to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting at the end of the session.
Caregiver Connection, a monthly networking event that held its first meeting in July, will feature a guest speaker for its September meeting.
Dana Davidson, an Aging Specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center, will present on caregiver and respite benefit programs.
The meeting is Monday, September 13 at noon and will be virtual. Caregiver Connection meetings are free and open to all family caregivers, but sign-up is required. To sign up, visit hospicecareplus.org or call the host, Hospice Care Plus, at 859-986-1500. A link to the virtual meeting will be shared by email once sign-up is complete. Technical assistance for virtual meetings is available for those who need it.
Caregiver Connection gives caregivers a chance to network and share tips, challenges, resources, and more. It is hosted and sponsored by Hospice Care Plus.
“Part of our mission has always been to support family caregivers, and we do that well with caregivers in our hospice and palliative programs,” said Gail McGillis, interim CEO at Hospice Care Plus. “But caregivers need support long before hospice is involved. This is one way we can make that possible.”
According to Tiffani Wright, community liaison at Hospice, a family caregiver is anyone who helps a loved one regularly, usually because physical or cognitive conditions make that help necessary.
“Early in the caregiving journey, a family caregiver might help once a week with physically demanding tasks, like housekeeping or grocery shopping,” said Wright. “They may provide transportation to appointments for their loved one. For those who are further along in the caregiving journey, they may be providing full-time care in a live-in situation.”
To learn more, for questions, or for tech assistance with virtual meetings, visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.
Hospice Care Plus is Lee and Owsley counties' non-profit provider of hospice, palliative, and bereavement care through its home-care programs and at its Compassionate Care Center. It also serves Estill, Jackson, Madison, and Rockcastle counties.
