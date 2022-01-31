City Says Goodbye to Toursim Director During January Meeting

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the December 8, 2022 meeting.
Lisa Botner thanked the city for allowing her the opportunity to serve as Tourism Director. She said that she has found a full time position with another company but she will still be around. If the city needs her to help, just give her a call.
Sue Christian from Booneville Entertainment Center (BEC) informed the council that they have received a clean-up grant for the old theater. She also stated that they are working on several things and plan to have a presentation in March on some of the things that they want to see happen.
The mayor informed the council that David Hall was unable to attend the meeting because he was trying to find and fix a waterline that had been damaged/destroyed by the recent floods.
Paul Nesbitt, from Nesbitt Engineering, gave his monthly report to the council. He said, “it should take another 6-8 weeks to finish moving the waterlines. They will be moved back closer to the new road once the road is finished. We had a progress meeting on the I/I Project. We are trying to get additional funding for the Pump Station Rehab Project. We also had a progress meeting on the Radio Read Project earlier today. This project will tie into the Telemetry Expansion Project later. We have submitted the Water Plant Rehab Project for a KIA loan but we haven't heard back from them yet. We got an offer from ARC on the Telemetry Expansion Project. We also need to start moving forward on the Sag Hollow Golf Course Cabins.” A motion was made and carried to approve procurement of projects that are outstanding in the project profile system.
KRADD presented two project updates. One was for the I/I Draw Request in the amount of $176,360.26. A motion was made and carried to approve the request. The second was for a Radio Read Requisition in the amount of $129,092.19. A motion was made and carried to approve this requisition.
Paul Nesbitt and the mayor talked about the Bicycle/Pedestrian Master Plan. The council decided to table this until the next meeting. A motion was made and carried to pay the bills. A motion was made and carried to approve the December Financials as presented. Tammy Shouse informed the council that the auditor is working on the audit and should be finished soon. Ruth Hensley gave the monthly Collections Report.
Police Chief Tara Chadwell Roberts gave her monthly report to the council. She said that the Public Hearing for another police vehicle has been completed and KRADD has submitted the application to the USDA for approval. She also said that hopefully we will get some applications for another police officer since Lucas Turner's last day was December 31, 2021. Tara told the council that she is attending as many home basketball games as possible.
The mayor explained that David should be at the next meeting and the council can take action then on the EPA Compliance Advisor Program recommendations. A motion was made and carried to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the executive session.
