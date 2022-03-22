For the first time in Owsley County history there is a group of individuals who are starting a community theater group. This is an exciting project based on the “Swamp Gravy” community theater model out of Colquitt, Georgia. Earlier this year, two members of our community and a theater artist attended the training offered in Colquitt to learn how to create plays based on community history. They were Jennifer Bryant, Linda Baker Bowling and Robert Martin. While there they got to see the current years' version of the Swamp Gravy play as well as be trained on how to work with the community to create their own community history play.
Over the next few months many people in our community will work together to create this first ever Owsley County community history play. We will need help from lots of different people to make this production a reality. Currently members of the Owsley County Action Team are busy collecting the histories from our local residents. These histories will then be turned into a play about us and our past. We will be working with students from Owsley County High School during the after school program through a partnership with the Berea College Promise Neighborhood Initiative. Students will learn about dance, playwriting, set design, acting and all things theater.
In addition, we will need help from adults of all ages to be performers, producers and help in other ways with the production. With the help of the Brushy Fork Institute of Berea College, grant funds have been obtained to hire Robert Martin, a theater artist from Jackson County to work as the director of the first production. With his experience and guidance we are sure to have a wonderful production for our community. The performances will coincide with the Daniel Boone Days celebration this summer.
We need lots of help from our community to make this play a reality. If you are over 70 years old and would like your stories to be told in the play, if you are a high school student and would like to be involved in the production by learning about dance, acting and theater production, or if you are an adult in the community, of any age, who would like to be involved with production, you can call Jennifer Bryant at the Owsley County Action Team at (606) 593-7296, ext. 6. We would be thankful for any help that can be provided in getting this endeavor off the ground.
