Courthouse Comments

3-10-21 Edition
By: Chuck Caudill Jr, LC Judge-Executive
I do not want to minimize what Lee County has been through up to this point or the gargantuan mountain in front of us that we have to climb to get back to where we were, but this time last week, we were still watching the waters rise. The entire community and those from across the Commonwealth and nation that have joined us have done incredible things in a very short time. It has only been five days since the flood waters left the streets. From darkness and swirling, muddy waters, with flashing hazard lights, propane tanks bubbling, to ice crystal designs painted on canvases of mud, and piles of ruined goods in front of homes and businesses. we are meeting every challenge.
Some recent updates:
-We believe the EMA Director and his staff of tireless volunteers have reached everyone in distress and have completed almost all the preliminary assessments to try and get FEMA to provide Individual Assistance to business and home owners. If you are unsure if someone hasn’t been there and asked questions like how high the water got and your address, please call 464-4100 and we will follow up with him.
-The Citizens Bank Drive Through will be open today Monday, March 08 on Main Street.
-The Land Fill on North Hwy11 is open if you have to take things there. Today, and will be for the foreseeable future.
-County Workers will be working with Beattyville to clean up the solid waste that has been put out and move it to the land fill. If you have large amounts of solid waste to dispose of because of the flood, please contact 464-5030 to coordinate pick up at no charge.
If you need help moving the solid waste to the right of way for pick up (We cannot help take it out of the house or yard) let us know, and we will coordinate with volunteers to assist you. Please be patient as we pull together many resources. We will get to you.
-All roads remain open to transit throughout Lee County.
-At last report, all water lines are functioning and only portions of Lee County are under boil water advisories. If in doubt, please boil you water. There is also plenty of drinking water available at Happy Top.
Over the last week, there has been incredible effort put out by so many I hesitate to mention names, but understanding I may unintentionally miss someone, I would like to mention a few of the local women who have been superstars in all this.
Deputy Judge Pam Barrett has been the calm voice at the end of the line for most of the week coordinating volunteers and assets. Her experience in the Courthouse and with programs, along with her velvet covered steel resolve to help the most vulnerable, has been a valuable voice for the citizens and staff.
Solid Waste Coordinator, Angie Williams, has been in the dark in the courthouse throughout the entire event, stringing wires from portable generators to ensure we maintained communications, did payroll, and kept looking for dumpsters when everyone said there weren’t any. Her foresight and systematic approach to solving problems and anticipating issues has been of incalculable value.
Facilities Coordinator, Vickie (Vanderpool) Charles, shivered in the cold in the courthouse, answering phones and working with her cleaning staff to sterilize, clean and sanitize The food pantry at Happy Top and Courthouse. Sher and her staff have not forgotten Covid-19.
Betty Phillips and Rosa Lee Cash with Search and Rescue have been on the job since day one organizing the Pantry at Happy Top and with the incredible help of Cheri Murrey and the people she has brought have gone from an empty room to a vibrant center that is ready to serve the needs of the community with food, hygiene, cleaning, and many other products.
Tara Caldwell, of People’s Exchange Bank, came in on day one and has been a strong and valuable member of the Emergency Management Team. Her ability to cut through the chaff to get to the wheat has been an incredible value.
Teresa York and Serenity, Volunteer Firefighters, have been out in the community all last week aiding with FEMA pre-assessments, and delivering needed resources to the community.
Kay Wilson, Director of the Personal Care Home, and her staff, have been incredible partners in protecting some of Lee County’s most vulnerable, during a time when the river threatened them for three days.
Cindy Evanoff of Cumberland Mountain Outreach has stepped up to take all clothing donations for distribution and is coordinating some of the visiting church groups helping with reconstruction.
For those I have neglected, please forgive me, there have been so many, but know the entire community is better for your selfless service.
If you are a minister or working with any group coming in to help, please contact the EMA Director, Jon Allen, at 606-567-0253 to add to the data base so we can keep track of all the areas being worked on and report it.
A local fund has been set up at People’s Exchange Bank “Lee County Recovery Fund” to help community members displaced by the Flood. Call 606- 464-9609 and talk with them to contribute or stop by a People’s Exchange Branch in your community. The local person who will answer any questions about monetary Donations is Lee County Treasurer, Pearl Spencer. Her numbers are: Primary: 606-560-0737, Secondary: 606-464-2297.
We have shifted Donation of Goods Coordination to a new Phone number: 606-567-7441. The Lee County Contact Person is Vickie (Vanderpool) Charles. Currently our most needed resources are dry wall, insulation, plywood, and OSD.
A group that has quietly continued working despite rain, ice, drought, and floods has been Lee County Farmers. They never complain and just hitch their belts a little tighter and go back to work when dealt a tough hand. This group took a major hit in the recent flood on March 01, 2021 with scores of livestock lost to the rising waters of the Kentucky, South and North Fork Rivers.
When the call went out for help, local farmers who were unimpacted by the flood began providing feed and supplies to their neighbors. Dr. Reams; who is a Lee County Resident and Married to Karen Cundiff, daughter of long time Lee County Veterinarian Teddy Cundiff, put the call out state and nation wide and fellow farmers ignored county and state lines and loaded trucks headed toward Lee County from as far away as Michigan. Their support is deeply appreciated.
As the flood waters slowly drain from our memory and we keep fighting the desire to just give up, every minute, day, week and month, our nerves will be frayed and tempers on a short fuze. It is important we remember there are many groups in the community all doing their best to help and all of us have been impacted some way by the flood and recent ices storm.
Mistakes, miscommunications, and confusion will hamper every effort, but if we keep our heads and talk to each other, we can resolve the vast majority of issues. I believe we can work our way through any disagreements. We’ve got this Lee County.
