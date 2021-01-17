Covid-19 Cases Going Up Due to Holiday

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Senior Citizen's Building. County Judge Executive Cale Turner called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes through November. Then Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the treasurer's report and the 2nd quarter report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $198,747.72 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $224,485.91. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $741.73 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $2,140.33. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $27,973.48 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $171.13. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the treasurer's report. The 2nd quarter report has everything broken down into more detail. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the quarter report.
The sheriff presented his 4th quarter report and his budget. He stated that his office is returning about $33,000 in excess fees. The 2021 budget for the sheriff's budget is approximately $136,000.00. This is about $30,000 less than the previous administration's budget. A motion was made and carried to approve the sheriff's 2021 budget.
James Pendergrass, Emergency Manager and 911 Coordinator, was scheduled to be at the fiscal court meeting but had to postpone due to the training he is taking. He asked that he be rescheduled to come and talk to the court at their February meeting.
Judge Turner stated that he had checked the number of COVID 19 cases on Sunday and Owsley County had a total of 344 cases. He also said that the numbers are going up since the holiday season. He encouraged everyone that can get the vaccine to please do so.
Judge Turner talked about the Solid Waste Dept. He stated that everything is going fine except for people throwing trash over the hills in every part of the county. The magistrates appeared to be upset about this as well because no matter the road you take to get into Booneville, you will see trash on the sides of the road. They discussed what actions they can take on this problem. Judge Turner stated that they had gotten almost every illegal dump in the county cleaned up and now it is worse than it was before. Since COVID 19 hit and the jail inmates can not help with picking up trash, the court is now looking at other ways to get this trash picked up and prosecuting people that are doing the dumping. So, if you are illegally dumping your trash, you will be caught and prosecuted.
The foreman is back at work after his surgery and he seems to be doing good. He has to go back to his cancer doctor and see if he needs chemo. He stated that he is allowed back at work as long as he doesn't do a lot of heavy lifting. The road department has been doing what they can for the roads since it has been wet for some time.
A motion was made and carried to approve transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to approve paying all legally incurred bills, providing funding was available. Judge Turner said he would like to give a big shout-out to the Lady Owls for their “All A” tournament win.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
