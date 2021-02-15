Covid-19 Vaccine was the Topic of Discussion at the February Fiscal Court Meeting

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, February 8, 2021 in person at the Senior Citizen's Building. County Judge Executive Cale Turner called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the December minutes.
Cody Lewis, County Treasurer, gave the Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $219,568.40 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $311,433.80. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $339.00 and the LGEA Fund has a cash balance of $939.09. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $42,150.81 and the Parks and Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $576.48. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the Treasurer's Report.
Janie Baker addressed the court about the condition of Brewer Road which is right off of Ky. 846. The road is just over a mile long. She stated that the road is almost impassable because of potholes. She said that they need some gravel or something to give some sort of relief to the people that have to drive this road daily. Judge Executive Cale Turner stated that he has tried to get some people that live on this road to move stuff out of the road so that it could be fixed. A full size school bus drives up this road every week delivering food. She also stated that the potholes fill with water which is turning into ice and making it more dangerous. There are a few spots where the water runs across the road causing ice to be all the way across the road. Judge Turner stated that once the things are out of the road, the county will be glad to try to fix the road.
James Pendergrass, the Emergency Manager and 911 Coordinator, was present to talk with the fiscal court. He stated that he has applied for a USDA Grant to purchase a 2021 Dodge Ram truck for the Emergency Management and 911 office. Donna Hardin is writing the grant for this truck. The county's part would be around $8,100.00. He asked the members of the court if there was anything that they need that he could help them with. A magistrate asked about the addresses. He wanted to know about the possibility of changing some road names because there is a lot of confusion to other people. Mr. Pendergrass asked that people put road signs up and put their road numbers where they are visible from the road. This will help with mail and other deliveries. Mr. Pendergrass also stated that road names can be changed but it is a process. He stated that the information that the 911 Coordinator gives the state takes a while for them to get it entered into the system. So when you use something like google maps, it may not have made it to their system. He also stated that some people want to have a better system but they do not want to change their address. It means that they will have to change their address on everything and some don't want to have to do that. James Pendergrass told the court if they need anything that he can help them with, feel free to let him know.
Judge Cale Turner stated that the health department is working hard at getting the COVID-19 vaccines out to the public. He stated that the numbers are down slightly. If you have your name on their list to get your vaccine and they give you a call, please go and get it. They only have a short period of time to give the vial of vaccine once it is open. The vial will give five doses but it has to be done in no more than two hours.
Judge Turner gave the magistrates a paper that explained how they can add a garbage bill to property taxes, if people are refusing to pay. They would have to pay the garbage bill or they would not be able to pay their property taxes. This is something that the court is going to read and discuss this further at the next meeting. Judge Turner stated that the county and PRIDE has tentatively scheduled a Volunteer Day for April 14th. “We are looking for people to come out and help pick up trash,” stated Turner.
A motion was made and carried to approve the auction of some old equipment. This will be announced in the newspaper.
An application has also been sent in to get a new van for the jailer. The van that they currently have is in bad shape. A motion was made and carried to approve transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills, providing funding is available. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.