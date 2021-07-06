Daniel Boone Days was the Talk of June Fiscal Court Meeting

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, June 14, 2021. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Cale Turner. The minutes from previous meetings were given to the judge and magistrates. A motion was made and carried to suspend the minutes til the next meeting allowing everyone a chance to look them over.
County Treasurer Cody Lewis gave the Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $583,144.98. The Road Fund has a cash balance of $138,186.18. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $2,093.28. The L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $16,406.72. Solid Waste has a cash balance of $51,065.62. The Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $1,977.23 and the LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receipt of the Treasurer's Report.
The second reading of the budget took place. A few of the codes had to be corrected. The magistrates, judge and treasurer talked about how they could give each county employee a raise. The magistrates stated that they would love to see each county employee get a raise but wanted to know how the county stands financially. Judge Turner told the court that they can give a raise but later may have to cut hours or do layoffs. He told them it all depends on how much revenue the county has. They are going to look into this and see what can be done. A motion was made and carried to approve the second reading of the budget. They tabled a decision on giving a raise until the next meeting.
In a review of the Administrative Code, a motion was made and carried to add that anyone that misses more than 3 days of work will need to provide a doctor's excuse. If it is a surgery, then the employee will need to provide a statement from the surgeon (or specialist) to state how long the employee needs to be off within 30 days.
The money that the county has received from the ARPA needs to be put into it's own account. A motion was made and carried to approve this budget amendment. Mayor Nelson Bobrowski spoke to the fiscal court and stated that the city is using their funds from ARPA to do upgrades to the city water system. He stated that the city may need a little assistance with some of the repeaters that are needed so that customers will be able to check on how much water they are using each day. This will also alert customers when they have a leak. The city will not be getting as much ARPA money as the county. He also stated that Jackson County is giving the city financial assistance from their ARPA funds to get electricity to help get water to some of their customers. The Mayor stated that if the county needs a way to spend some of their funds, the city could use the help. Mayor Bobrowski stated that the city is willing to help with the blacktopping of the road up to the park if the county. The mayor also mentioned that the city will help the county collect garbage bills.
The bids for plastic pipes and other items that the county needs will be opened at a special meeting to be held on Monday, June 28that 5:30 p.m. The USDA Grants has told the sheriff to go ahead with getting his new vehicle. Judge Turner stated that the grant for the jailer's vehicle has been approved and should be ready for pickup sometime in July. There was some discussion as to what can be done about reopening the cement plant.
Solid Waste has gotten the letters ready to send out to people that are delinquent on their solid waste bills. The county will start taking credit cards for the garbage bills at the beginning of July.
Owsley County has been approved through FEMA for individual assistance due to the March 1stflood. People can contact the judge's office (606-593-6202) or the public library (606-593-5700) for assistance with the process. The county is still working on all of the roads that were damaged due to the flooding. A motion was made and carried to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to go out of executive session. A motion was made and carried to approve the purchase of land on Little Sturgeon after an appraisal is done.
Judge Turner stated that Owsley County sent some workers and equipment to Lee County to help with some of their damage that they received last week. Tracy Sebastian gave his road foreman's report. He stated that the two new guys have done an excellent job on mowing. This was the first time that either of them had used the big mowers and they did not even know all the roads.
Lisa Botner gave an update on some of the things that she has been working on. She stated that the Daniel Boone Days is in full swing. It will take place on Friday, July 2nd. She also said that the kayaking trip was coming up this weekend. Lisa told the court that she appreciates all the hard work that Tracy and his workers have put in getting everything ready for these events.
A motion was made and carried to approve transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
