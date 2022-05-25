Primary-care providers who prescribe buprenorphine to treat opioid-use disorder, and people receiving treatment for the disorder, are invited to participate in studies led by researchers at the University of Kentucky and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Opioid treatment study for patients: The study of people with opioid-use disorder would involve participants completing a 30- to 45-minute survey that asks questions about their experiences with treatment, including problems accessing treatment, satisfaction with treatment and use of telehealth.
This survey would be completed on the person's personal internet-connected device or by phone with a member of the study team. Participants will be compensated for their time.
To learn more or to participate for this study, call 859-562-2643, text at 859-800-5764 and enter access code 2072864546, or email bupstudy@uky.edu.
Opioid treatment study for clinicians: A second study is for primary-care providers who prescribe buprenorphine to treat opioid-use disorder.
A 45 minute phone interview, scheduled at the provider's convenience, will ask them about their experience with telehealth for this type of treatment. Participants who complete the study will be compensated for their time.
To learn more or enroll, call 859-562-2643 or email bupstudy@uky.edu.
