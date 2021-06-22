Ending One School Year & Beginning Another

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Joyce Campbell. The meeting was held in person for the board members and everyone else joined via Zoom. Roll call was done for both in person and virtual attendees. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the last board meeting held on May 11, 2021.
The Financial Report was given by Autumn Herald. Autumn will be taking over as finance director in July. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve Autumn Herald as the 2021-2022 Performance Bond Treasurer. A motion was made and carried to approve the 2021-2022 depository bond. A motion was made and carried to approve the District Funding Assurances to KDE 2021. A motion was made and carried to the KETS Offer of Assistance FY-2021 in the amount of $3,910.00 to be escrowed. A motion was made and carried to approve the classified salary tables 2021-2022 amendment-effective July 1, 2021. A motion was also made and carried to approve the superintendent's travel expenses for May & June, 2021.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Annual Notice of Non-Discrimination for the upcoming school year. A motion was made and carried to approve Title Needs Assessment from OCES & OCHS. Another motion was made and carried to approve the Title School-Wide Plan for OCES & OCHS. A motion was also made and carried to approve the (CWTP) Community Work Transition Program Application. A motion was made and carried to approve the Draft Employee Handbook 2021-2022.
Chad Mason gave the board some information about the SFCC Plan. He stated that they had a structure (facility) that had been damaged. Chad stated that the school district is going to re-apply for more funding to get the facility rebuilt in another location on school grounds. The fence at the softball field will be replaced. The Adult Education building also has extensive damage from the flood earlier this year. A motion was made and carried to approve the SFCC Plan.
A single motion was made and carried to approve several action items such as: review the SBDM reports for both OCES & OCHS, approve the Farm Manager Contract 2021-2022 (Roger Reed), approve KSBA annual policy update 1st reading, approve MOA Mountain Comp. Health Corp. School Based Clinic 2021-2022, approve MOA KRCC 2021-2022, approve Elgin Children's Foundation Grant Agreement 2021-2022, approve psychological services & fee schedule 2021-2022, approve facility use request for the OC FFA Awards program on June 12, 2021 from 5 til 7 pm, approve several surplus items: kitchen equipment-OCES ovens Market Forge double stack convection & OCHS Blodgett double stack convection ovens,previous walk-ins at OCES & OCHS, 7-wire shelving racks from OCES-transfer to technology department, bus garage surplus items-tires (size 22.5 new and re-treads, various unused International bus parts that are currently applicable to our bus, OCHS: weight equipment, OCES/OCHS: any old buildings-Adult Ed., Head Start white office trailer, technology department-old electronic devices that are outdated, tv's, etc, (list on file), approve advertisement for bids: a storage facility (advertise for 10 days), new hood/suspension systems for OCES & OCHS kitchens, approve bids for: security/fire protection services, transportation/bus parts & materials, pest control, oil removal, camera system monitoring & repairs, soft drink, juice & water vending, custodial/shop supplies, diesel fuel, drug testing, tires and asbestos management. Each department had submitted their monthly reports to the board digitally.
Graham McIntosh has been employed as the middle school boys' basketball coach pending paperwork. Jordan Burch has been employed as accounting manager. Jarrod Price was employed as a classified substitute pending paperwork. Melanie Taulbee was employed as a substitute cook pending paperwork and Jennifer Dye was employed as Instructional Assistance I (Kindergarten Aide). Jacob McCoy resigned as the assistant middle school boys basketball coach and Cory Hoskins resigned as head coach boys' varsity basketball coach & substitute bus driver (effective 5/28/2021). Carol Dean is retiring effective August 1, 2021 while Donna Shoemaker is retiring effective June 30, 2021. Payton Thomas transfers to Early Head Start Program home base teacher. Becky McQueen transfers to Account Clerk I-Itinerant OCES & OCHS. Tisha Thomas transfers to Account Clerk III.
A motion was made to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the executive session.
