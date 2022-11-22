FEMA was the topic of the November City Council Meeting

The Booneville Sewer and Water Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the last meeting. The mayor had Tammy Shouse, City Clerk, to introduce a young couple that was in attendance, Thomas Hensley and his wife Leah. “They are here because they are interested in renting the facilities of the Chrysler Building (the garage). Mr. Hensley brought in a paper that has his credentials and what he is wanting to do. The renter that we currently have came in yesterday and stated that he has absolutely too much on his plate. He has had some personal issues and he has a lot on his plate and cannot keep it open every day, all day. Mr. Hensley is wanting to do that.” Mr. Hensley stated, “I think the name will be Booneville Tire and Auto Repair. I would like to be open by the beginning of the year. If I get the building and everything set up, I could start earlier.” A motion was made and carried to transfer the lease of the Chrysler Building from Ryan to Mr. Hensley. Mr. Hensley has also expressed interest in renting the entire building once the other side of the building is finished.
Mr. Leach, surveyor for Mr. Schell (Property Developer), was in attendance to ask if the council had a material list for him. They did not due to sickness. He also told the council that he was including easements for all the amenities (electric, water, phone, etc.). Paul Nesbitt and David Hall said that they could have a list in two weeks.
Mayor Nelson Bobrowski explained that Police Chief Tara Roberts has notified them that as she will be moving to the sheriff’s office in January. Since we have a contract with the school to provide a School Resource Officer, then we need to make sure that we have our new police chief in place. Mr. Claude Hudson has all the requirements for this and he will work with Tammy to get everything done. He
approached us with an application. Mr. Hudson has worked with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and he is a field training officer. He will need to complete three weeks of certification in his first year. A motion was made and carried to approve Claude Hudson as the new City Police Chief.
David Hall, Water Superintendent, told the council that they had a Division of Water Inspection. He has sent the responses back to the Division of Water. There were a few minor things that keep popping up on our inspections but the one thing that is big right now is the “sludge pond.” The size of the pond is the issue. It just doesn't have the retention time to let some of this stuff dissipate out like it needs to. We are scheduling a clean out tomorrow and we are going to tell them to put us on their schedule for every three months. David, Paul and the mayor are talking about trying to dig a second pond so that this will help alleviate some of the problem. All the tanks are reading accurately on our new program. We have been working with FEMA on our flood projects.
Paul Nesbitt, Nesbitt Engineering, told the council, “the Sewer Rehab Project is complete and it is making an impact. The Radio Read Meter Project is supposed to have people coming in on Monday to help David try to get this thing resolved and get it done. I will let Jon Allen talk about the FEMA Projects as soon as I go through the rest of these items. The Highway 11 Waterline Relocation Project - Gary Smith is working again. They moved the lines away from the road and now that they have parts of the road built, they are moving the lines back for maintenance purposes. The Telemetry Project Phase 2 - is projects we are working on. We need to show where the lots are at the Sag Hollow Golf Course so that they can sell some of those. Annexation is waiting on me (Paul).” Jon Allen talked about the three FEMA projects that they are working on. FEMA 1- some of the projects under the procurement code that have been awarded. FEMA 2 - is pretty much all documented and just waiting on final inspections. FEMA 3 - we met with FEMA inspectors this past week and looked at several projects . They looked at a pump station, water plant intake, the pump out at the sewer plant and the Applegate Road Bridge. Mr. Allen explained that FEMA does not always look at replacing the whole bridge. He said they are going to make every argument to get the whole bridge replaced.
Lisa Napier, KRADD, told the council that she had a resolution from the “Cleaner Water Project” which basically says that the mayor is going to be the authorized official for the project and you will sign off on everything. A motion was made and carried to approve the resolution.
Ruth Hensley gave the monthly Collection’s Report. Then the council members were told that Police Chief Tara Roberts was not able to attend the meeting due to being sick. Tammy said that her books were locked up with the auditors so she was unable to print the bills off.
Tammy told the council that they needed to talk about the Bates’ Building. “We need to get a structural engineer and an architect on site as soon as possible to kind of evaluate and come up with a plan. We want to come up with the plan as to how we want the building to look when it is finished. We have to have a roof as soon as possible. Without a roof, we are doing no good. It could actually cause more damage.” Tammy stated that all the floors in the building are concrete. The mayor suggested that they let the architect give them some ideas as to what they can do with the building.
Tammy also told the council that they were going to hold a Light Up Booneville Pageant. We will have a tree lighting and Santa on December 1st at Mayor Long’s house and the parade is on December 2nd. She also said that they are asking for anybody that wants to help put up lights and decorate to let her know.
Commissioner Kyle Bobrowski informed the council that BSN is asking them if they would like to do an ad for Booneville/Owsley County that will be played during the boys’ and girls’ basketball games. There were three options to choose from and a motion was made and carried to go with option #3 which is $500 for an ad that has a logo and a verbal announcement.
A motion was made and carried to approve going into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the executive session.
