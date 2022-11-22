FEMA was the topic of the November City Council Meeting

The Booneville Sewer and Water Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.     

     The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski.  A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the last meeting.  The mayor had Tammy Shouse, City Clerk, to introduce a young couple that was in attendance, Thomas Hensley and his wife Leah.  “They are here because they are interested in renting the facilities of the Chrysler Building (the garage).  Mr. Hensley brought in a paper that has his credentials and what he is wanting to do.  The renter that we currently have came in yesterday and stated that he has absolutely too much on his plate.  He has had some personal issues and he has a lot on his plate and cannot keep it open every day, all day.  Mr. Hensley is wanting to do that.”  Mr. Hensley stated, “I think the name will be Booneville Tire and Auto Repair.  I would like to be open by the beginning of the year.  If I get the building and everything set up, I could start earlier.”  A motion was made and carried to transfer the lease of the Chrysler Building from Ryan to Mr. Hensley.  Mr. Hensley has also expressed interest in renting the entire building once the other side of the building is finished. 

Recommended for you