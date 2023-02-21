FEMA work still going on for Booneville

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the January meeting. 

     Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering gave his monthly update. “We just had a Radio Read update meeting and identified some other things that need to be looked at. The goal is to have this closed out next month and move on to the next one. Hinkle is behind on building the road and it will probably take them six months to get everything done so that they can get back to the Highway 11 Relocation. The state is talking about some things on the Water Plant Rehab Project. We are pushing hard to get some funding on this project. The Telemetry Expansion Project and Waterline Replacement Project Phase 2 are both being considered for funding. The Waterline Replacement Project Phase 2 is the water lines that join the Highway 11 new line that is being done. We would like to get the water lines on the side roads replaced as well. This will help the entire system. We are still waiting on the money to begin working on the Sag Hollow Cabins. Tom Leach asked about what needs to be done to lay 1,500 feet of water lines. State says that we need to have a permit to run new water lines. We will let them know that they will have to get a permit.”

