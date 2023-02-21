FEMA work still going on for Booneville

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the January meeting.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering gave his monthly update. “We just had a Radio Read update meeting and identified some other things that need to be looked at. The goal is to have this closed out next month and move on to the next one. Hinkle is behind on building the road and it will probably take them six months to get everything done so that they can get back to the Highway 11 Relocation. The state is talking about some things on the Water Plant Rehab Project. We are pushing hard to get some funding on this project. The Telemetry Expansion Project and Waterline Replacement Project Phase 2 are both being considered for funding. The Waterline Replacement Project Phase 2 is the water lines that join the Highway 11 new line that is being done. We would like to get the water lines on the side roads replaced as well. This will help the entire system. We are still waiting on the money to begin working on the Sag Hollow Cabins. Tom Leach asked about what needs to be done to lay 1,500 feet of water lines. State says that we need to have a permit to run new water lines. We will let them know that they will have to get a permit.”
Jon Allen with Nesbitt Engineering gave his monthly report on the FEMA work going on for Booneville. “FEMA DR 4595 #1: Sag Hollow City Waterline Bidding, Island City Waterline Bidding, Amburgy Road Water Tank Structure, Edward's Road Waterline Bidding, Sizemore Waterline Bidding, Mays' Waterline Bidding and Fox Hunter's Knob Waterline Encasement – these are all pending. Bids will be opened at the next meeting on March 8, 2023. The Sewer Lift Stations were submitted out to bid but we did not receive any bids, so we are having to go to SingleSource Procurement. FEMA DR 4643 #2: Smith Road, Crane Fork, Straight Fork, Buffalo Creek and Highway 1350 – those are all waiting on contractors to begin working in
the spring. These are all relatively small projects. FEMA DR 4663 #3: Amburgy Road Water Tank Structure (waiting on cost and design), we are waiting on the Service Specialties to give us a cost estimate on the Beatty Fork/Whoopflarea Pump Station, the Applegate Road Bridge is pending design and cost and the Shepherd's Lane Pump Station – actually has 2 different projects from 2 different disasters. We will try to do these at the same time but they will be on separate invoices. This is what we are working on. We are also working on getting some EKSafe Money. We should be able to get around $100,000 for the city because of money that has already been spent on flood repairs. There is not a guarantee of not having to pay the money back but if you do, it will be paid back over a long period of time not all at once. This money will help get the city back on their feet.” A motion was made and carried to approve seeking bids on the FEMA projects. Another motion was made and carried to approve the EKSafe.
Lisa Napier from KRADD had a Resolution for the Telemetry Improvement Project. It is through the Cleaner Water Funds. A motion was made and carried to give the mayor permission to sign the Resolution.
David Hall gave his monthly report. He now has his new truck. “I have been doing a lot of FEMA paperwork. We also set the water meter for the new Dollar General on LeRose.” Tammy Shouse, City Clerk, told the council that they had gotten ALL of their permits including FloodPlain permit. David said “we had a fluoride inspection today. They checked the equipment and said that everything looks good.”
Ruth Hensley gave the monthly Collections Report. She also told the council that the reason the Adjustments were so high is because it was in liters instead of gallons.
City Police Chief Claude Hudson gave his monthly report. He told the city about some of the things he has done during the past month. City Police are the only ones that are still doing door unlocks.
A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills providing funding is available. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
