Finance Auditor Give Owsley County School Board a Great Report

By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
The regular monthly meeting of the Owsley County Board of Education was called to order by chairperson, Joyce Campbell. Roll call was done both in person and via Zoom. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented.
Artie White from White & Associates, the school financial auditors, gave his report. He told the board that they had a great report. There were no findings, no conditions and no corrective actions to be taken.
Apptegy will be the new communication tool for the school district starting on January 4, 2022.
Autumn Herald gave the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A motion was made and carried to transfer discretionary funds to the Library funds.
A motion was made and carried to approve the first reading of the instructional organization (K-5 instead of K-6) and the first reading of the Covid-19 mitigation measures for Head Start/Early Head Start. This includes the medical, disability and religious exemptions.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent’s travel expenses for November and December, 2021.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: review SBDM reports, approve Early Head Start 2022-2023 (5) year continuing application, approve Early Head Start 2022-2023 budget, approve Early Head Start 2022-2023 T/TA plan, approve Early Head Start and Head Start self-assessment report approve revised Early Childhood 2021-2022 salaries table, approve FRYSC Assurance certification 2022-2024, approve grants (Save the Children Grant $20,000.00 and the Grow Appalachian Grant $17,395.00), approve advertisement for bids (for electronic signs at the elementary school), approve overnight/out of state trip (Region IV annual conference February 15-19, 2022 to Atlanta, Georgia for Pam Chandler and Shelia Thomas) and the reports from the different departments.
Bethany Martin has been employed as a substitute bus driver. Adrian Hudson was employed as the ESSER-Funded instructional assistant at OCHS. Deron Mays has been employed as a certified substitute teacher. The board also wanted to recognize Superintendent Dr. Tim Bobrowski as a substitute bus driver (only as needed).
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
