High school seniors should keep a close eye on deadlines when applying for college financial aid, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“Our administration puts education first because it’s one of the most important investments a student can make in their future,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It’s important to take full advantage of any scholarship or grant opportunity that can help pay for technical training and college, and staying on top of deadlines will help you earn more in free student aid so you won’t have to depend as much on student loans.”
Here are some tips from KHEAA: File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible beginning Oct. 1. You must submit the FAFSA to qualify for most state and federal student aid.
Check with the financial aid offices of the schools to which you’ve applied to determine if they require any forms other than the FAFSA.
Look for scholarships using KHEAA’s “Affording Higher Education” and a free online scholarship search. You can find a link to a free search site under the “Paying for College” tab on kheaa.com.
Attend any college fairs and financial aid seminars offered in your area. If a company charges a fee for helping with applications, remember that you can do that yourself for free. If you decide to pay for help, make sure the company is reputable by checking with the attorney general’s office or the Better Business Bureau in your area, as well as the area where the firm is located.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers low-cost Advantage Loans to help students and parents pay for college or refinance student loans. For more information about Advantage Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.