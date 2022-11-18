Among the key terms students need to learn if they are continuing their education after high school is expected family contribution (EFC). According to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), the EFC is how much money students and their families are expected to pay toward a student’s education expenses.

“Financial aid is so important to help our Kentucky students pursue higher education and live out their dreams,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “But if student aid won’t cover all costs for college or technical school, it’s important that families keep track of their expected contribution so they can plan and save.”

