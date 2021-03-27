Flood Damage Assessment is a Concern to the City

By: Lisa Robinson - Associate Editor
The Booneville City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. Most of the council members were in person and the rest joined the meeting via teleconference. A motion was made and carried to approve the February minutes.
Tammy Shouse told the city council that “the city has tried to make sure that they have everything covered as far as damages that the city has been made aware of. The only thing not currently completed (as of meeting time), is the public assistance part. This would include the city, the school, health department, Sag Hollow and the Action Team. These places got flood damage that we will fill out paperwork on to get public assistance. We need to get exact totals on these so that we can turn them in. The Action Team is working on theirs, the health department and school is working on theirs, as well. This will be damages and estimates to get it fixed back. Booneville has had 60 jobs that have been directly impacted by the flood.” Eight Days of Hope has been in Owsley County looking at damage and helping families with some of the recovery. They were asked to try to help the businesses of Booneville. There are six businesses that had major damage. Eight Days of Hope got special permission to help these businesses. There was a motion made and carried to freeze charges on high water bills that commercial and private property owners may have due to the flood. You need to make sure that you are on the ping map for flood damage.
David Hall gave his monthly report. David stated that the water got right to the bottom of the pumps and the electrician advised him to turn the pumps off. He stated that if the water splashed just right it could blow the pumps. He stated that the pumps were down for several hours. Rural Water showed up quickly but when they saw that we had it under control, they moved on to Manchester. David stated that he wanted to give a big shout out to the crew. They worked very hard.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering stated that the construction of the waterline should start in March of 2021 on Highway 11. The good news is that G & W out of Morehead will be doing the work. The Sewer Rehab ground to a halt due to the flooding. The Lift Station Rehab has submitted a review. We are just waiting on materials to arrive. The Radio Read Project should have a Release of Funds within the next couple of weeks. We are hoping to bid this out in April. The Water Plant Rehab Project was submitted to KIA for funding.
Tammy Shouse gave the water and sewer collections report. Then, Lucas Turner, city police, gave a quick report. He stated that there has been a lot more theft since the flood. He said that he has been getting people to slow down. Tammy said that Lucas has done a great job for the community. Tammy stated that she has been busy and did not get the financials ready for this month. She had the January financials and a motion was made and carried to approve the financials. A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
