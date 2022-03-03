FRANKFORT FOCUS

By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
Many in Frankfort had their eyes set towards Ukraine due to the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia last week. Governor Beshear commented on the conflict in Ukraine saying, “Kentuckians should be willing and ready to sacrifice.” He said we would be called upon to endure higher gas prices. He says this is a small price to pay to stop this act of aggression. He does understand that we all will feel it. Many troops sent to Ukraine are from Fort Campbell in Kentucky.
There seems to be some rush to give money back to Kentuckians last week with the Governor by cutting vehicle taxes two weeks ago, and the Republicans who want to give a $500 tax refund as a single filer due to massive budget surpluses. This is for those in the Commonwealth that filed their 2020 taxes. It would be $1000 for a joint filing. The Republicans are determined to give these budget surpluses back to taxpayers in Kentucky.
There was a Bill filed to change Kentucky’s tax code last week. HB8 is similar to the tax reform package in 2018. This would eventually eliminate Kentucky’s state income tax. It is at 5% this year, it would go down to 4% next year if it passes. If the state continues to make enough money, it would continue to decrease the tax percentage till it is at 0%. This would be funded by expanding the Kentucky sales tax. This sales tax would be added to certain lodging, advertising, a type of boat dock rentals, certain cosmetic procedures, etc. There is a long list of services that they have applied this sales tax to. This Bill has just been introduced at this point. It hasn’t even been heard yet.
The Senate moved a Bill along last week that would end the Covid State of Emergency on March 7, 2022 despite the lawmakers voting last month to extend it to April. This may compromise Kentucky’s ability to get federal funding for emergency declarations due to Covid-19. Right now, there are no mask mandates in Kentucky. There is a little confusion as to why this is being argued when there are no mandates at all in place at this time. (Note: Mask mandates for students in public schools are left up to the local governing authorities, at the moment.)
The Legislature wants to make sure how history will be taught in Kentucky by presenting SB188. Opponents call it censorship even though it did pass along through party lines. State Senator Max Wish (R-District 16) says it is a compromise. State Senator Reginald Thomas (D-District 13) thinks it is dangerous and non-educational. He feels it tends to white wash history. This Bill would require teachers to talk about history and race in a specific way.
A bill to update the Kentucky Rural Hospital Loan Program to add incentives and include some closed hospitals has passed unanimously in the House and is in the Senate for further consideration.
House Bill 364, sponsored by Representative Danny Bentley (R-District 98) builds on 2020 HB 387, which created a revolving loan fund for distressed rural hospitals, and 2021 funding of $20 million. This is much needed for Kentucky with the recent Covid pandemic.
Lastly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have relaxed the guidelines for wearing masks to thwart the pandemic, but says infections and hospitalizations in most of Kentucky are so high that people in all but 18 of the state's 120 counties should continue to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.