handful for the beautiful sunshine bringing smiles to everyone and every day. Spring has truly sprung! The signs are everywhere: bees buzzing, bugs flying, and clothes flapping on the line. Yipee!!
RECIPE FOR THE WEEK:
Apple Walnut Bread
6 cups all-purpose flour
2 Tbs. baking powder
3 cups milk (or apple juice)
1 ½ cups golden raisins
2 cups finely chopped apples
1 ¾ cup sugar
1 ½ tsp. salt
2 eggs, beaten lightly
1 ½ cups coarsely chopped walnuts
*Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Beat eggs lightly, add milk and stir into the dry ingredients, blending well. Stir in raisins, nuts, and apples.
*Turn into 2 greased and floured loaf pans. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake 1 hour and 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Makes 2 loaves.
Spread happiness…..
Mary :)
