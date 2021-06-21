handful for the beautiful sunshine bringing smiles to everyone and every day.  Spring has truly sprung!  The signs are everywhere: bees buzzing, bugs flying, and clothes flapping on the line. Yipee!!

RECIPE FOR THE WEEK:

 Apple Walnut Bread

6 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tbs. baking powder

3 cups milk (or apple juice)

1 ½ cups golden raisins

2 cups finely chopped apples

1 ¾ cup sugar

1 ½ tsp. salt

2 eggs, beaten lightly

1 ½ cups coarsely chopped walnuts

 *Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.  Beat eggs lightly, add milk and stir into the dry ingredients, blending well. Stir in raisins, nuts, and apples.

*Turn into 2 greased and floured loaf pans. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake 1 hour and 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Makes 2 loaves.

Spread happiness…..

Mary :)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you