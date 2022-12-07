Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced a new toy drive for children impacted by the historic floods in Eastern Kentucky this summer. To learn more, visit the First Lady’s website.

     “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”

Recommended for you