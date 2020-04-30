US Chamber of Commerce Foundation

According to the Owsley County Action Team, if your small business has been effected and you have as many as 3 employees, you can apply for the supplemental grant that  opened for applications on Monday, April 20

     The program provides $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities.

     TO QUALIFY YOU MUST

- Employ between 3 and 20 people

- Be located in an economically vulnerable community

- Have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic

     Companies can enter their email address to be notified when they can apply - Save Small Business Fund

     A short application will is live at

https://savesmallbusiness.com/

     The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a private sector 501(c)(3) charity affiliated under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and is not a government agency. To learn more, please visit www.uschamberfoundation.org. Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Office: (502) 782-1998, Mobile: (502) 229-2677

Old Capitol Annex, 300 West Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

