According to the Owsley County Action Team, if your small business has been effected and you have as many as 3 employees, you can apply for the supplemental grant that opened for applications on Monday, April 20
The program provides $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities.
TO QUALIFY YOU MUST
- Employ between 3 and 20 people
- Be located in an economically vulnerable community
- Have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic
Companies can enter their email address to be notified when they can apply - Save Small Business Fund
A short application will is live at
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a private sector 501(c)(3) charity affiliated under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and is not a government agency. To learn more, please visit www.uschamberfoundation.org. Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Office: (502) 782-1998, Mobile: (502) 229-2677
Old Capitol Annex, 300 West Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
