Harmon Releases Audit of Owsley County Sheriff’s Fee Account

On December 31, 2022, State Auditor Mark Harmon relased the audit of the 2020 financial statement of Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch. These are his findings: We have audited the accompanying Statement of Receipts, Disbursements, and Excess Fees - Regulatory Basis of the Sheriff of Owsley County, Kentucky, for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the related notes to the financial statement.
Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statement
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this financial statement in accordance with accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the laws of Kentucky to demonstrate compliance with the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s regulatory basis of accounting and budget laws. Management is also responsible for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant
to the preparation and fair presentation of a financial statement that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor’s Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America, the standards applicable to financial audits contained in Government Auditing Standards issued by the Comptroller General of the United States, and the Audit Guide for County Fee Officials issued by the Auditor of Public Accounts, Commonwealth of Kentucky. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free from material misstatement.
An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entity’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statement in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity’s internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Page 2: The Honorable Cale Turner, Owsley County Judge/Executive, The Honorable Brent Lynch, Owsley County Sheriff, Members of the Owsley County Fiscal Court
Basis for Adverse Opinion on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles As described in Note 1 of the financial statement, the financial statement is prepared by the Owsley County Sheriff on the basis of the accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the laws of Kentucky to demonstrate compliance with the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s regulatory basis of accounting, which is a basis of accounting other than accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
The effects on the financial statement of the variances between the regulatory basis of accounting described in Note 1 and accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, although not reasonably determinable, are presumed to be material.
Adverse Opinion on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
In our opinion, because of the significance of the matter discussed in the Basis for Adverse Opinion on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles paragraph, the financial statement referred to above does not present fairly, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, the financial position of the Owsley County Sheriff, as of December 31, 2020, or changes in financial position or cash flows thereof for the year then ended.
Opinion on Regulatory Basis of Accounting
In our opinion, the financial statement referred to above presents fairly, in all material respects, the receipts, disbursements, and excess fees of the Owsley County Sheriff for the year ended December 31, 2020, in accordance with the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Commonwealth of Kentucky as described in Note 1.
Other Reporting Required by Government Auditing Standards
In accordance with Government Auditing Standards, we have also issued our report dated September 23, 2021, on our consideration of the Owsley County Sheriff’s internal control over financial reporting and on our tests of its compliance with certain provisions of laws, regulations, contracts, grant agreements, and other matters. The purpose of that report is solely to describe the scope of our testing of internal control over financial reporting and compliance and the results of that testing, and not to provide an opinion on the internal control over financial reporting or on compliance. This report is an integral part of an audit performed in accordance with Government Auditing Standards in considering the Owsley County Sheriff’s internal control over financial reporting and compliance.
Based on the results of our audit, we have presented the accompanying Schedule of Findings and Responses, included herein, which discusses the following report comments: 2020-001 The Sheriff’s Office Does Not Have Adequate Segregation Of Duties. 2020-002 The Sheriff Did Not Make Daily Deposits Respectfully.
Commented
