Hazard Community and Technical College, as well as all other KCTCS colleges, are committed to maintaining the health and safety of their students, faculty and staff. That’s why HCTC will continue to offer online/remote classes through the last day of instruction, which is May 2, and will use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4 – 10.
Additionally, employees will continue to work remotely through at least May 1st in accordance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation. Because of the fluidity of this unprecedented health event, this date could change.
The spring commencement is postponed. The new date will be announced later this spring.
“We understand the need to delay commencement is disappointing to our students who have worked hard and made personal sacrifices to successfully complete their college programs,” KCTCS President Jay K. Box said. “I ask for their patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times.”
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted that employees continue to work from home and are available for help with classes, enrolling for summer and fall classes, and financial aid question. “We want people to visit our website and Facebook page because there is a lot of information there.” The website is Hazard.KCTCS.edu
HCTC and KCTCS will continue to assess when each college can fully reopen its facilities to students and the public and return to normal operations. The 16 colleges will follow the guidance from the Governor’s Office and the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) in any systemwide decision.
