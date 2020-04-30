Excellence in online education has resulted in Hazard Community and Technical College being named to the Best Online Community College 2020 ranking by College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews.
HCTC was ranked number eight out of the top 50, based on user friendliness of the learning platforms, transparency about offerings, and web presence.
College Consensus, based in Chapel Hill, N.C., noted in their publication, “More and more, community colleges are trying to cater to the busy lifestyles of adult learners.”
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said she was pleased with the rankings. “Our faculty work to create robust learning experiences for our students. Their dedication, commitment, and expertise help make these kinds of honors possible,” she said.
HCTC was the only school in Kentucky to make the list.
Dean of Innovations and Educational Technologies Dr. Ella Strong said professional development in online education has been a priority at the college. “We provide support to faculty so their classes can have the most impact for our students. Beyond that, we are fortunate to have faculty willing to put in the extra effort to support student success.”
