Hazard Community and Technical College welcomes all students to campus for the summer and fall 2021 semesters. For some students, it will be their first opportunity to attend classes on a college campus, meet other students in person and work directly with faculty and staff. For others, it will be a long-awaited return after being remote since the start of the pandemic.
HCTC will offer flexible class schedules that include a variety of in-person and online options to accommodate student needs. The college will continue practicing sanitizing and other hygiene methods they’ve employed during the pandemic, such as distancing, hand washing, masks, and all other CDC protocols.
Additionally, the college hopes to soon welcome back outside organizations that typically meet on campus for summer camps, meetings, trainings and other events. However, this will depend on state directives on capacity protocol and other safety measures.
“The pandemic has proven our Appalachian resilience. Our students, faculty, and staff have been patient, strong, creative, and flexible. The summer and fall 2021 semesters signify hope and a new beginning and we are excited to see everyone back on campus. It is time for students to pick up where they may have left off in their educational journeys,” noted Dr. Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President.
Registration is open at all colleges for summer and fall classes. Students may register in-person, virtually, or at one of our drive thru registration events.
For more information visit hazard.kctcs.edu or call 1-800-246-7521.
