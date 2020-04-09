Hazard, April 6, 2020 Officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department are reporting NO positive cases of COVID-19 (2019 novel coronavirus) in Owsley County, Kentucky as of 2pm on April 6, 2020. The area that the KRDHD serves
currently has had 5 total cases. We are happy to report that 2 of the 5 cases are fully recovered, a 43 year old female from Perry County and a 76 year old female from Leslie County.
“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as the pandemic evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH and the people of Owsley County. Remember, the best protection from the virus is complying with the prevention measures that have been set forth by our Governor, mainly social distancing yourself.” said Scott Lockard, Ky River District Health Department Public Health Director. He added “We do expect to see additional cases as more testing labs become available.”
The health department offered these tips:
-Social Distance yourself keeping 6 feet proximity from others.
-Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
-Stay home when you are sick.
-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person:
-Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
-By respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby.
-The virus can also live on surfaces.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.
A state hotline 1.800.722.5725 is available to help Kentuckians who have questions. For more information visit kycovid19.ky.gov and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html. Also, be sure to find us and stay updated on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under
Kentucky River District Health Department or visit our website www.krdhd.org
