The Booneville City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 via conference call and very few in person due to social distancing. Mayor Nelson Bobrowski called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the July 8, 2020 meeting.
Lisa Botner, Tourism Director, gave her monthly update. She stated that they are working on getting tubing on the Southfork of the Kentucky River. She also stated that they are working on getting “Summer on the Southfork” for the summer of 2021. The mayor mentioned waiver forms, insurance liabilities and signage. She stated that is why it will be scheduled for the summer of 2021. This will give them time to get everything ready. She also stated that the first batch of banners should be here on August 22, 2020. She hopes to have this first batch up by Labor Day.
David Hall gave his monthly report. He stated that they had been fixing one leak after another. He said they had been out looking for leaks. Tammy Shouse informed the council that the water loss was down to 31.84%. This is way down compared to past months.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering stated that the Highway 30 Project still has a little more work that has to be done. He also stated that since the environmental work had been done for the Highway 11 Project, the project could be getting federal funding. If this happens, it could be bid out later this year. But if it is only state funded, it could be bid out in February 2021. Mr. Nesbitt stated that he should have a short video at the September meeting that shows the conditions of the sewer lines in Booneville. It will show leaks, cracks and where water is coming into the lines. The City of Booneville has a grant that will fix part of the issues. He stated that the city needs to apply for a Phase II grant to finish fixing all the problems. The Pump Station Rehab Project has been approved and the money was supposed to be released today (August 12,2020). Mr. Nesbitt asked the court to approve a a motion to get some of the money released to pay Nesbitt Engineering for the work that they have done so far. He stated that now that they have the money, they need to get a list of the priorities of what needs to be done. A motion was made and carried to approve the payment. Mr. Nesbitt stated that they have been asked to review the ARC application that the City filed about a year ago. It is possible that the City could get another 100% funded grant to finish the work. A motion was made and carried to look into getting a Water Plant Rehab Project. There was also some talk about doing a Phase II of the Sidewalk Project. They would have to start with a Sidewalk Project Profile. The sidewalk was supposed to go on up the hill to the high school. A motion was also made and carried to do a project profile to get the different lines (power, telephone, etc.) throughout the city put underground so that there is less disruption to services when storms or other disasters hit and it will look better.
Ruth Hensley gave the collections report for the month. She stated that the payment window is working quite well. Only a few people have asked when they will be able to come back inside. She stated that they have been seeing a lot of people moving into Booneville from out of state.
Interim Chief Roberts stated that she has been busy lately. There is a lot going on. Interim Chief Roberts starts her academy training on December 14, 2020. She will have 20 weeks of training. She will be getting an updated list of supplies for the training. The C.O.P.S. Grant has been signed off on. Tammy is waiting on contact from the grant. She asked the council about changing the grant a little to cover the S.R.O. (School Resource Officer). The council agreed to let Tammy check on changing the grant so that they can hire a S.R.O.
Tammy stated that the city is ready to start their audit. The financial reports were given for June 2020 and July 2020. A motion was made and carried to approve both financial reports. A motion was made and carried to pay the bills as long as funding is available. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
